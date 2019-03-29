The outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba of the company mad the revelation to reporters while having her final media engagement before her exit.

Customers of the second biggest telecommunication firm in the country have since the launch of the 4G LTE service complained about some challenges they face. They complain about the speed of the 4G LTE.

Mrs Yolanda Cuba has assured these customers that the company is working to fix the recent challenges being faced by the 4G subscribers.

The CEO said the company is rolling out measures in the next three months to fine-tune and enhance the service to subscribers.

The measures include building more cell sites to accommodate the pressure from its 4G LTE customers.

Vodafone 4G LTE service

Vodafone Ghana officially launched its fourth generation (4G) Long-Term Evolution (LTE) service recently and promised to deliver faster internet connectivity and clearer voice calls.

The LTE technology operates in the 2x5MHz frequency block in the 800MHz band as stipulated in the license conditions agreed between Vodafone and the National Communications Authority (NCA) last December.

Vodafone is the second mobile telecommunication company in Ghana to launch the 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network.

The 4G comes as a standard on Vodafone Post-paid and Pay as You go offerings. Customers can test the compatibility of their phones on 4G by accessing the *700*#6 option on their handsets.