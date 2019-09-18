Andela has laid off junior engineers to hire more senior developers.

Andela has laid off more than 400 engineers from its Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya hubs to align closely with global market demand.

The restructure affected approximately 250 junior engineers and staff from its Nigeria and Uganda hubs with another 170 potentially impacted in Kenya, the company said in a statement made available to Business Insider SSA on Tuesday, September 17th..

“The company is partnering with CcHUB (Nigeria), iHub (Kenya), and Innovation Village (Uganda) to help connect impacted developers with opportunities in their local ecosystems,” the statement reads further.

Jeremy Johnson, Andela co-founder, and CEO says: “As the talent world has evolved, we have as well, and over the past few years it’s become increasingly clear that the world needs what Andela provides: high-quality engineering-as-a-service. It has also become clear, however, that the majority of the demand is for more experienced talent, and to keep up with it, we need to grow our senior talent base even faster.

Why this is happening

A tech-savvy told Business Insider SSA that Andela’s model was not sustaining as companies and organisations want more senior developers than the junior ones.

“Most companies hire experienced and more senior developers for their projects and Andela is leaving behind its core vision of developing talents into a full outsourcing firm.”

Seni Sulyman, VP, Global Operations at Andela, in a series of tweets, said the market demand is for more experienced talent, hence, the company needs to change the mix in talent base.

In May 2019, the company announced Power of ‘X’ campaign to recruit mid and senior-level software developers in 2019.