The Total Mile 4 service station which is also the very first of its kind in the Ashanti Region, has 50 solar panel installation with about 16.35 kWp of power production.This service station is an ultramodern one with a convenient shop, forecourt and a lube bay for efficient vehicle servicing.

Speaking on the project, the Managing Director, Eric Fanchini, said that the installation of the solar system is expected to contribute to the reduction of the site’s carbon footprint.

Since the company inaugurated the Tema Main Harbour solar service station in July 2018 and the second solar station at Takoradi Airport Junction service station in November 2018, it has been able to save up on electricity cost, harnessing the potential of solar energy.

The three solar powered stations were constructed and maintained by local engineers and solar experts. The company believes that the way to consolidate its social operating license is to share expertise with the local skilled force and to listen to stakeholders.

‘As a responsible industrial player, Total Petroleum Ghana takes action to develop new energies that are efficient and environmentally friendly.’ This, he said is equally central to the modernization of our service stations to bring convenience and quality products and services to customers. In addition to the solar station, the company introduced solar kiosks to selected service stations in 2018 to provide easy access to phone charging and wifi connection. The company started the wave of renewable energy in 2015 with the introduction of 100% solar lamps which are accessible at all Total service station shops nationwide.

Total Petroleum Ghana, which was adjudged Brand of the Year at the Ghana Energy Awards, will continue to show its leadership strength in investing and improving the standard of its stations for the benefits of customers and the general public.

About Total Petroleum Ghana Limited

Established in 1951, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is a locally listed oil marketing company with over 4700 Ghanaian shareholders. The company has a retail network of 251 service stations across the ten regions of the country with activities spanning the Aviation, Bitumen and Mining businesses. The company provides expertise on engine performance and reduction in fuel consumption through premium quality fuels, lubricants and car care products. Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its respect for quality, standards, achievements and safety has propelled it to the forefront of the Ghanaian Petroleum Industry.

About the Marketing & Services division of Total

The Marketing & Services division of Total develops and markets products primarily derived from crude oil, along with all of the associated services. Its 31,000 employees are present in 110 countries and its products and services offers are sold in 150 countries. Every day, Total Marketing Services serves more than 8 million customers in its network of over 16,000 service stations in 65 countries. As the world’s fourth largest distributor of lubricants and the leading distributor of petroleum products in Africa, Total Marketing Services operates 50 production sites worldwide where it manufactures the lubricants, bitumen, additives, special fuels and fluids that sustain its growth.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.