Brand new VW cars assembled in Ghana selling as low as GHC60,000

This was revealed in a proposal sighted by Pulse.com.gh. The proposal from Universal Motors Limited, the authorized distributors of VW in Ghana noted that “our models range from Polo, Golf, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan, Teramont, Touareg, etc.”

“Prices start from GHC60, 000 for brand new cars, newest models,” the proposal to Standbic bank read.

The document also added that the purchase of a VW car assembled in Ghana comes with a warranty and service package like two years unlimited mileage warranty and service plan available from 1 to 5 years.

The VW plant in Ghana started production of vehicles in Ghana from April.

The first Volkswagen locally assembled car in Ghana was ready in June 2020.

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten inspected the car.

The global automobile giant, Volkswagen, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Ghana in 2018 to begin the process of establishing an assembling plant in the country to serve the West African sub-regional market.

The assembling plant in Accra is expected to produce about 5,000 units of vehicles every year with plans to increase production depending on the market demand.