The Ghana Statistical Service attributes this decrease to a notable reduction in food inflation.
December 2023 inflation falls to 23.2%
In December 2023, inflation dropped to 23.2%, a significant decline from the 26.4% reported in November 2023.
Locally produced items experienced 23.8% inflation, and imported items had a rate of 21.9%.
Regionally, the Eastern region had the highest food inflation at 51.3%, while the Upper East had the lowest at 18.8%.
Greater Accra ranked 14th among the 16 regions, with a food inflation rate of 22.2%.
