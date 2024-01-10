ADVERTISEMENT
December 2023 inflation falls to 23.2%

Emmanuel Tornyi

In December 2023, inflation dropped to 23.2%, a significant decline from the 26.4% reported in November 2023.

The Ghana Statistical Service attributes this decrease to a notable reduction in food inflation.

Locally produced items experienced 23.8% inflation, and imported items had a rate of 21.9%.

Regionally, the Eastern region had the highest food inflation at 51.3%, while the Upper East had the lowest at 18.8%.

Greater Accra ranked 14th among the 16 regions, with a food inflation rate of 22.2%.

