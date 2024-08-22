ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  domestic

Bank of Ghana begins steps to regulate cryptocurrency; draft guidelines unveiled

Andreas Kamasah

The Bank of Ghana has unveiled new draft regulations aimed at establishing a comprehensive framework for the country's digital asset sector.

bitcoin cryptocurrency - stock illustrationGetty
bitcoin cryptocurrency - stock illustrationGetty

These proposed guidelines, disclosed on August 16, 2024, seek to promote financial inclusion, ensure economic stability, and safeguard consumers within the burgeoning cryptocurrency market.

Recommended articles

The introduction of these regulations follows an in-depth internal review of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Tether (USDT). This move addresses the rising interest in digital assets among Ghana’s increasingly tech-savvy population. Although cryptocurrency transactions currently constitute a small fraction of overall financial activities, their growing use for purposes like cross-border payments, crowdfunding, and remittances has highlighted the need for clearer regulatory measures.

VASPs will need to prove they have robust internal controls, effective risk management practices, and meet certain capital requirements to operate legally. Additionally, commercial banks and financial institutions will be restricted from engaging with unregistered VASPs, and from directly handling virtual assets or providing custody services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bank of Ghana plans to implement a "sandbox testing process" with selected VASPs before finalising the regulations. This testing phase is intended to help the central bank identify and address potential issues, allowing for refinement of the rules before broader rollout. The timeline for the regulations to come into effect has not been announced, but the public and industry stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on the draft guidelines by August 31, 2024.

Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison
Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison Pulse Ghana

Beyond cryptocurrency regulation, the Bank of Ghana is also progressing with its central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative, known as the eCedi. Launched in 2021, the eCedi project includes plans for offline functionality and underscores Ghana's efforts to embrace digital financial innovation. Additionally, Ghana has recently made strides in blockchain technology, as evidenced by Ghana Post’s introduction of the nation’s first Non-fungible Token (NFT) stamp to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the king of the Ashanti people.

The Bank of Ghana’s draft regulations mark a pivotal development in integrating digital assets into the financial system while ensuring appropriate protections for consumers and maintaining economic stability. As the digital finance landscape continues to evolve globally, Ghana is positioning itself as a proactive participant in shaping the future of this sector.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tricks of the trade: Choose a broker as strong as you are

Tricks of the trade: Choose a broker as strong as you are

7 Facts About Binance You'd Be Surprised to Know

7 Facts About Binance You'd Be Surprised to Know

Flutterwave enables its online Merchants to accept American Express payments

Flutterwave enables its online merchants to accept American express payments

Youtube

4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements