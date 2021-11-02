RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Dr. Bawumia to tout Ghana’s digital economy success today

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will, today, speak on Ghana’s much acclaimed digital economy.




The public lecture, which will come off in Accra, will tout Ghana’s and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s success in digital economy.

Dr. Bawumia, who has spearheaded the government's successful digitalisation drive, is expected to explain the government’s vision, the measures that have been undertaken so far and address the impact of digitalisation on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.




Several international organisations will be present and with Ghana globally renowned as a digitalisation pacesetter on the African continent, Dr Bawumia is also expected to highlight the country's success story to inspire the continent.

It will also have an interactive session with students of the university on how digitalisation is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

