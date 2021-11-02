Dr. Bawumia to tout Ghana’s digital economy success today

Dr. Bawumia, who has spearheaded the government's successful digitalisation drive, is expected to explain the government’s vision, the measures that have been undertaken so far and address the impact of digitalisation on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.

Pulse Ghana

Several international organisations will be present and with Ghana globally renowned as a digitalisation pacesetter on the African continent, Dr Bawumia is also expected to highlight the country's success story to inspire the continent.