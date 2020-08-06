He said recent comments by the lawmaker on the events that led to the collapse of the bank are prejudicial.

In statement issued by his solicitors, Dr. Duffuor cautioned media houses not to give Kennedy Agyapong the platform to spew untruths as they could be cited for contempt.

Hales Solicitors described the claims being made by the MP on various media platforms as not based on any verifiable facts and are grossly misconceived.

“The attention of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has been drawn to certain comments made by Hon Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central with regards to the fall out of the Bank of Ghana clean-up of the financial industry, and the revocation of Unibank Ghana Limited’s license and subsequent receivership.

“We have our client’s firm instructions to assure the good people of Ghana that Mr. Agyapong’s comments are not based on any verifiable facts and are grossly misconceived. The issues surrounding the revocation of Unibank’s operating license by Bank of Ghana are the subject matter of various proceedings in court and as such our client will not be commenting further on them.

“We take this opportunity to sound a note of caution to the various media houses who have afforded Hon Kennedy Agyapong the time to discuss ongoing cases before the courts, that they run the risk of being found in contempt of court, as most of the comments of Hon Agyapong are prejudicial to the cases currently pending before the courts.”