Energy Ministry launch new power theft-detection meters

“The Meter Management System (MMS) for the Electricity Company of Ghana will address the issue of power theft by some customers, provide quality real-time data availability to assist the company account for electricity purchased and inform ECG about the leakages in the system and how to address them,” Mr Mercer said.

In his delivery in the stead of Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Mr Mercer reiterated that “you can only improve what you can measure”.

“ECG needs an MMS, which is a journey to full smart metering.”