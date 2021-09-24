RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Energy Ministry launch new power theft-detection meters

Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer has launched the Meter Management System (MMS) for the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The MMS is funded from the $308-million Millennium Challenge Corporation’s (MCC) Ghana Power Compact II, and it is being implemented under the Compact’s Reduction in Commercial Losses and improvement of revenue collection rates as part of the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround Project (EFOT).

The Meter Management System (MMS) for the Electricity Company of Ghana will address the issue of power theft by some customers, provide quality real-time data availability to assist the company account for electricity purchased and inform ECG about the leakages in the system and how to address them,” Mr Mercer said.

In his delivery in the stead of Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Mr Mercer reiterated that “you can only improve what you can measure”.

ECG needs an MMS, which is a journey to full smart metering.

He urged Ghanaians to accept the change, pool resources and contribute positively toward the success of the project.

