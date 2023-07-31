ADVERTISEMENT
Exchange rates, inflation, and fiscal challenges stabilised - Ofori-Atta declares

Evans Effah

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 mid-year budget review, highlighting the government's efforts to tackle the impacts of COVID-19 and economic challenges.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

He stated that these measures have led to positive outcomes such as stabilising exchange rates, softening inflation, and reducing interest rates.

Ofori-Atta attributed the achievements to ongoing fiscal adjustments and investments in the country's citizens. He expressed commitment to sustain the positive economic improvements, ensuring that goods and services remain affordable for all.

The Finance Minister also praised the success of the government's domestic debt exchange program, which provided fiscal flexibility and addressed liquidity constraints.

In conclusion, he reassured that efforts to maintain a favorable macroeconomic environment would continue, benefiting families and businesses across the country.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
