He stated that these measures have led to positive outcomes such as stabilising exchange rates, softening inflation, and reducing interest rates.
Exchange rates, inflation, and fiscal challenges stabilised - Ofori-Atta declares
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 mid-year budget review, highlighting the government's efforts to tackle the impacts of COVID-19 and economic challenges.
Ofori-Atta attributed the achievements to ongoing fiscal adjustments and investments in the country's citizens. He expressed commitment to sustain the positive economic improvements, ensuring that goods and services remain affordable for all.
The Finance Minister also praised the success of the government's domestic debt exchange program, which provided fiscal flexibility and addressed liquidity constraints.
In conclusion, he reassured that efforts to maintain a favorable macroeconomic environment would continue, benefiting families and businesses across the country.
