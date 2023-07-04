ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Fan Milk PLC recalls FanYogo batches that didn't meet standards

Evans Effah

Fan Milk PLC has recalled some batches of its FanYogo product that got social media awash with consumer complaints.

The company has admitted to the anomaly.
In a statement, Fan Milk PLC said even though the product is still safe for consumption despite the complaints about the texture, the public should return them for a replacement.

"We fully acknowledge that these batches do not meet the great product experience we are known for", the company conceded, announcing: "Our dedicated team of experts in our laboratories have conducted comprehensive tests on the batches to investigate the cause of the problem to prevent it from happening again".

Read the full statement below:

FAN MILK PLC ADDRESSES CONSUMER CONCERNS ON FANYOGO

We acknowledge your concerns on the texture of some batches of FanYogo and, therefore, recalling the following batches with immediate effect:011023022, 011023120, 011223664, 031123385, 031123408, 031123414, 031123429, 031123438, 051123442, 061123453, 141023223, 161123572, 181123530, 181123537, 181123587, 231123590, 231123596, 231123625, 231123890, 251123611, 251123614, 251123616, 251123622, 251123628, 261123633, 261123635, 261123636, 261123638.

Importantly, our expert team has confirmed that the above batches are safe for consumption.

In addition, we engaged the Food Research Institute (FRI) to conduct an independent test which also confirmed that despite the variation in texture, the product is still safe to consume.

We kindly request that you return any FanYogo you may have with any of the above batch numbers to the following FanMilk depot listed below or any other depots near you, to replace with fresh FanYogo.

ANNOINTED STEVE ENTERPRISE, Kumasi

DAPADUK VENTURES, Tamale

EVE-ASA COMPANY LIMITED, Kasoa

BUBBLES LADIES GH. LIMITED, Spintex

LITTLE STARS DELIGHT, Kwabenya

We fully acknowledge that these batches do not meet the great product experience we are known for.

Our dedicated team of experts in our laboratories have conducted comprehensive tests on the batches to investigate the cause of the problem to prevent it from happening again.

So far, the root cause identified on the recent quality issue on FanYogo is due to both a recent change in our starch source and variations in handling.

We are in touch with our regulator (Food & Drugs Authority) on the issue, and we are working closely with them to resolve this matter.

We are sorry for all the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience in waiting to hear from us.

Thank you for your continued support and loyalty.

We are dedicated and committed to restoring the great FanYogo experience you love.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
