The directive was contained in a series of guidelines on advertisements released by the Commission.

The Commission said by endorsing betting companies, celebrities are likely to influence minors due to their large followings.

Gaming Commission of Ghana

“Operators shall not use celebrities in their advertisements to entice the general public to gamble,” a section of the guidelines said.

“The purpose of these guidelines is to ensure that advertisements by operators are conducted in a responsible manner devoid of promises of any predetermined outcomes, appeals/enticements to Gamble to the vulnerable in society as well as minimise exposure to minors where applicable. This document will act as a guide to operators in all their advertising/advertisements.”

Many Ghanaian actors, actresses and artistes are currently signed onto some betting companies in the country.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, KiDi, Salma Mumin, Lilwin and Moesha Boduong were recently signed as ambassadors of Bet Planet.

Meanwhile, this comes after the Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA) earlier banned celebrities from being used in advertisements of alcoholic beverages.