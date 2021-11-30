It is 14th on the list of 20 African currencies tracked by Bloomberg.
Ghana cedi among currencies with ‘worst spot returns’ – Bloomberg
The Ghana cedi has been ranked among currencies with the ‘worst spot returns’ by Bloomberg.
According to Bloomberg’s data, the cedi’s year-to-date depreciation is 4.05%.
On the other hand, the Zambian kwacha topped the list of countries with the ‘best spot returns’.
See the list below:
Currencies with “Best Spot Returns”
Currencies Year-to-Date performance (%)
Zambian kwacha 19.14
Mozambique new metical 16.48
Angolan kwanza 9.34
Guinean franc 5.73
Ugandan shilling 2.52
Tanzanian shilling 0.70
Egyptian pound 0.04
Currencies with “Worst Spot Returns”
Currencies Year-to-Date performance (%)
Nigerian naira -3.99
Ghana cedi –4.05
Malawian kwacha -5.50
Mauritian rupee -7.09
Botswana pula -8.44
Sierra Leone -8.55
South African rand -9.77
Ethiopian birr -19.28
