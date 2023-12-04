The government aims to incentivize the adoption of eco-friendly energy sources for vehicles as part of its broader commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offsetting.
Ghana government proposes GH₵100 annual 'Eco-Tax' on petrol and diesel vehicles
In a move towards fostering environmental consciousness, the Ghanaian government is proposing a new annual tax of GH₵100 per petrol and diesel vehicle.
The introduction of this tax bill in Parliament reflects a proactive approach to encourage sustainable practices in the transportation sector. If the bill passes, individual vehicle owners, including companies, will be required to pay GH₵100 per vehicle annually, with an additional GH₵100 per tonne of carbon dioxide emission for companies.
This initiative aligns with the government's recent decision, outlined in the 2024 budget, to apply a zero-VAT rate on imported electric vehicles.
The government's multifaceted strategy aims to create a comprehensive framework that promotes cleaner energy alternatives while addressing carbon emissions.
Finance Minister Mr. Ofori-Atta had previously signaled the government's intention to expand the Environmental Excise Duty to cover various sectors.
