Ghana’s debt stock hits GHS 304.6bn

The additional GHS 13 billion debt came about between December 2020 and March 2021.

The $3 billion Eurobond raised by the government in March substantially constituted the GHS 13 billion rise in debt.

Ghana’s total debt stock, as of December 2020, was GHS291.6 billion.

Of the total debt stock, the domestic debt is GHS163.6 (37.3% of GDP) as of the end of March 2021.

It was GHS149.8 billion in December 2020.

The external debt component was GHS 141 billion (37.7% of GDP).