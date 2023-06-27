Gino celebrates Father's Day with consumers

During an interview, a lady took the opportunity to recount and commend her father for his exceptional cooking skills and his unwavering support and assistance to her mother whenever he had the time and chance. She further urged all men to possess the right attitude that encourages a healthy and loving environment for the entire family. Her heartfelt words resonated with the people around her, highlighting the often-unseen love and dedication people have for their fathers.

Gbfoods company limited producers of Gino also gave out product which included Gino tomato mix ,Gino max and Gino rice etc to express their gratitude for the support given them.

What made this event even more remarkable was its all-inclusive nature that made sure to accommodate consumers from all walks of life & religious backgrounds to create a fine balance of consumers to share their sentiments and celebrate fatherhood.

Gino, has always been committed to its consumers and clients which is in line with its tag line, Gino truly cares. This can be seen in the quality and affordable products which gives a promise of enjoyable meal moments to Ghanaians.

By organizing this Father's Day event, Gino demonstrated its genuine care for its consumers and its desire to foster a sense of gratitude and love among families.

Father's Day is not just about giving gifts; it is about cherishing and acknowledging the significant role fathers play in our lives. Gino's initiative to provide a platform for people to express their appreciation for their fathers goes beyond the ordinary.

It encourages individuals to reflect on the love and support they have received and to honour their fathers in a memorable way.

