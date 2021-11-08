GIPC adjudged Africa’s best investment promotion centre

It further touted the Centre’s effectiveness, in fashioning and supporting ground-breaking measures that have enhanced Ghana’s investment climate.

The GIPC has in recent times upscaled its activities to keep up with changing business trends, as it seeks to continually provide top-notch services to investors.

The Centre adopted a dynamic system that makes aggressive use of digital media, coupled with high-level stakeholder engagements and business-to-business (B2B) linkages.

It has also broadened Ghana’s investment pool, with increased advocacy for Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI), followed through by the establishment of a Diaspora Investment Desk (DID).

This compounded with the set-up of an Aftercare Division, aimed at providing post-investment services to nurture lasting stakeholder relationships.

Moreover, in line with the global drive for sustainable investments, the GIPC collaborated with the UNDP to launch the SDG Investor Roadmap, which aims to mobilize private-sector investments to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

The aforementioned multifaceted drive by the Centre, helped it to attract an impressive amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) amid the COVID-19 crisis, leading Ghana to rank as the best country in West Africa to invest, per the latest report by the Rand Merchant Bank.

It, therefore, becomes unsurprising that, the GIPC has again, been pronounced the best IPA in Africa, by CFI.co, for the third year running.

The prestigious award arrives, right at the time, when the Centre’s CEO, Mr Yofi Grant, has been reelected as the Director for Sub-Saharan Africa on the Steering Committee of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

Commenting on GIPC’s recent feat, Mr Grant opined that the award is “testament to the great work being done by the Centre and the progress it has made so far”.

He added that “the Centre will continually strive to do more, to ensure that Ghana cements its place, as the investment hub of Africa”.

Aside from the GIPC, other big winners of this year’s CFI.co awards included; the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Mckinsey & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., China Construction Bank (CCB), Germany’s Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), and the UK’s NatWest Bank, the new CFI.co award adds to other respected honours the Centre has received over the last few years.

It was similarly named the best Investment Promotion Agency in West and Central Africa for five years in a row, by the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) awards.