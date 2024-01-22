Government to boosts rail travel with 12 new trains from Poland

According to reports, the first batch is set to roll into the country from Poland by mid-next month. We can almost hear the excitement building up – new trains, new adventures, right?

The Polish website "RK" spilled the beans on this locomotive affair, revealing that the first train is already flexing its wheels during final tests at the Pesa factory in Bydgoszcz.

If all goes according to plan, this sleek diesel multiple unit might just be chugging its way into Ghana before the end of the month. Talk about speedy delivery!

The deal, sealed under a framework contract with Ghanaian Railways, includes a total of 12 diesel multiple units, with an option for the ordering party to snag an additional 10. It seems like Ghana is gearing up for a rail revolution!

For the train enthusiasts out there, these new vehicles are technically cousins of the RegioFox models produced by Bydgoszcz for Czech Railways. It's like a family reunion, but on the tracks!

Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, spilled the beans and showed us what's coming our way by sharing captivating images of the sleek trains on her social media platform. Looks like the hype is real!