ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program

Chinedu Okafor
African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program
African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program
  • African Development Bank Group engages in discussions for a debt-for-nature exchange to enter the sustainable debt market. 
  • Debt restructuring agreements would require nations to dedicate part of the savings to environmental initiatives. 
  • African countries seek debt-for-nature swaps to address rising debt costs, climate finance needs, and environmental challenges.

In order to enter a rapidly expanding sector of the sustainable debt market, the African Development Bank Group is currently in talks to support a new debt-for-nature exchange.

Recommended articles

“We’re looking at one transaction [and] still discussing the parameters,” said Hassatou Diop N’Sele, vice president for finance and chief financial officer at the AfDB, in an interview. She chose not to name the nation that had proposed the agreement, under which it would restructure its debt in return for dedicating part of the savings to environmental initiatives.

African countries have “a very good case” for using the financial arrangements, said N’Sele. “The continent faces multiple challenges, rising debt costs, a massive need for climate finance, and issues with regard to land degradation and biodiversity loss. With debt-for-nature swaps, there is the start of a solution,” she disclosed. ‘

In 2021, Belize completed the first debt exchange in the modern era with protection provided by the US International Development Finance Corporation. The Nature Conservancy, a charity, and the Inter-American Development Bank, the first multilateral to take on such a role, provided repayment guarantees for a Barbados contract. Since then, the IDB has supported the third and biggest deal in history in Ecuador.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ultimate goal will be to help the transaction achieve the desired extension of maturity and also a reduction of overall debt service,” N’Sele said.

The decision was made at a time when low-income nations are increasingly asking development banks and lenders from wealthy nations for assistance in addressing the triangular problems of climate change, financial distress, and rising poverty rates. At the climate finance meeting held last month, which was co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, debt-for-nature swaps played a key role.

However, there are worries over the transactions' transaction costs as well as their actual effects on the economies and ecological systems of other nations.“It has to be at scale to make a real difference because there is a lot of work” in structuring such deals and they “can be costly,” N’Sele said.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), established in 1963 and headquartered in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, offers project financing to its member nations. While only Latin American governments have so far used debt-for-nature swaps with business creditors, African nations have shown interest. The first such agreement on the continent is anticipated to be finalized shortly by Gabon, while Gambia, Eswatini, and Kenya have also shown support.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution