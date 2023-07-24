ADVERTISEMENT
Algeria asks to be listed among countries projected to dominate global economy by 2050

Chinedu Okafor
President of Algeria, AbdelmadjidTebboune
  • Algeria’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, recently announced Algeria's official application to join the BRICS group of developing nations. 
  • More than 40 states, including Ethiopia, Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan, have expressed interest in joining the BRICS group.
  • According to Wikipedia, the BRICS countries collectively represent around 26.7% of the world's land surface and 41.5% of the global population.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was reported by Ennahar TV as stating that Algeria has submitted an application to join the BRICS group and a request to become a shareholder member of the BRICS Bank with a contribution of $1.5 billion.

It was also mentioned that Tebboune stated Algeria's desire to join the BRICS in order to create new economic prospects at the conclusion of his visit to China. Algeria is attempting to diversify its economy and improve relations with nations like China.

"We officially applied to join the BRICS group, we sent a letter asking to be shareholder members in the bank ... Algeria's first contribution in the bank will be $1.5 billion," Ennahar quoted Tebboune as saying.

Tebboune was cited this week in local media as claiming that China will spend $36 billion in Algeria across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, new technology, the knowledge economy, transport, and agriculture.

According to South Africa's top diplomat overseeing ties with the bloc, more than 40 states have indicated an interest in joining the BRICS group of nations. On the 29th of June 2023, Ethiopia, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, asked to join the elusive group. This was relayed by the East African country’s foreign ministry.

Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan are a few more countries that have expressed interest in joining the BRICS group of developing nations.

BRIC is an abbreviation representing the regional economies of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, which includes the letter S for South Africa in 2010. The term describes fast-growing economies that are set to collectively dominate the global economy by 2050.

According to Wikipedia, “The BRICS have a combined area of 39,746,220 km2 (15,346,100 sq mi) and an estimated total population of about 3.21 billion, or about 26.7% of the world's land surface and 41.5% of the global population. Brazil, Russia, India, and China are among the world's ten largest countries by population, area, and GDP (PPP), and the latter three are widely considered to be current or emerging superpowers.”

