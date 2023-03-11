Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated

The report is courtesy of the American news agency, Reuters.

Debswana, a joint venture owned equally by Botswana and De Beers, mines diamonds. De Beers buys three-quarters of Debswana's output, which was 24 million carats in 2022. The remainder is sold to the state-owned Okavango Diamond Corporation (ODC), which was established under the current sales agreement in 2011 as Botswana attempted to market jewels outside the De Beers system.

70% of De Beers' raw diamonds come from Botswana. Last month, Masisi threatened to withdraw from discussions to extend the sales agreement unless Botswana received a higher portion of the joint venture's output. He made no mention of the magnitude of the stake requested.

The president of the Southern African country told reporters on Thursday that the 54-year-old joint venture agreement had deprived Botswana of the ability to market its own diamonds.

“Besides the fact that the diamonds are ours, it doesn’t make sense for us to continue to relegate ourselves to participating in the rough space only. So, it’s only logical that we want more and we are going to get more. But through negotiation," the president stated.

De Beers CEO Al Cook said he saw Masisi in Gaborone on Friday morning and had a "good talk" with the president.

"It's very clear that, front and foremost in the president's mind is the interest of the Botswana people. We as De Beers want to play our role in a strong, strategic partnership. I'm very confident that this partnership will go forward in a very good way," the CEO disclose to reporters.

According to De Beers, the government of Botswana obtains more than 80% of Debswana's profits, including taxes and royalties.