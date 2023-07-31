Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

This is according to a report by the American news agency Reuters, which cites three sources with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The most recent action is a component of the West African country's effort to restructure its domestic debt, which is necessary to be eligible for the next installment of a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout loan. Ghana now wants to concentrate on talks with foreign creditors.

In February, Ghana finished the first round of domestic debt restructuring by exchanging local currency bonds held by 85% of eligible holders for new bonds with longer maturities and lower interest rates. The central bank exchanged 17 billion cedis as part of this.

The Ghanaian government is now restructuring the domestic debt of 123 billion Ghana cedis, which includes debt owing to independent power producers, the central bank, domestic U.S. dollar bonds, cocoa bills, and pension funds.

“The [central bank] had wanted to be excluded and they pushed really hard but there was no agreement,” a senior government official said. “The IMF also made it clear that we cannot achieve our target on debt restructuring if we do not include the [central bank debt].”

The official said that the non-tradable central bank debt, which included overdrafts to the government and the cocoa marketing board, a COVID-19 bond, and other legacy debt spanning 15 years, had been written off. The majority of those obligations had been paying interest at the current rate of 30%, which is the main interest rate set by the central bank.