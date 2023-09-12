IMF and World Bank's meetings in Morocco to proceed as scheduled despite earthquake

The individuals were not permitted to talk publicly about the situation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The IMF and World Bank declined to comment on Morocco's position on the meetings, referring Reuters to a joint weekend statement with India, France, the European Union, and the African Union that expressed condolences for the loss of life and property and expressed "our willingness to support Morocco in the best possible way," including addressing urgent short-term financial needs.

Additionally, another report put out by the news agency revealed that the Red Cross Society of China will provide $200,000 to the Moroccan Red Crescent for emergency humanitarian aid, according to Chinese official media on Monday, following a fatal earthquake that devastated the North African country late Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent condolences to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, adding in his message that he was horrified to learn of the severe earthquake that caused terrible deaths and property damage.

According to official broadcaster CGTN, Chinese medical staff in Morocco have been actively assisting casualties, particularly during aftershocks. As seen in the report, the central Moroccan town of Ben Guerir is the closest a Chinese medical team can reach to the core of the earthquake.

The country’s state television announced that the death toll from the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that slammed the High Atlas Mountains 45 miles (72 kilometres) southwest in Marrakech rose to 2,862 on Monday, with 2,562 wounded.