India expands its educational footprint in Africa via its historic deal with Zanzibar

An important move that would strengthen the partnership between India and Zanzibar in the field of education. The centuries-long history of the link between India and Zanzibar has led to current expansions in a number of areas, with a special emphasis on education and capacity building. Many Zanzibari students annually use scholarships or self-funding to pursue their educational goals in India. The establishment of an offshore campus for IIT Madras in Zanzibar would further strengthen the joint efforts in the field of education.

The IITs, which were founded in India after independence, have played a crucial role in supplying the nation with highly qualified technical personnel, greatly aiding in the growth of the country. The IITs have a reputation for technical competence today, and well-known global technology corporations like Google and IBM are managed by CEOs who are proud graduates of these esteemed schools.

This endeavor is the first time the IITs have established a campus outside of India. Dr. Jaishankar expressed his delight that the first offshore IIT campus was located in Zanzibar.

He expressed his complete faith in IIT Zanzibar's crucial role in reshaping the technical capacity-building environment not just in Tanzania but also in the rest of Africa. Looking ahead, he saw the IIT Zanzibar students as the technical torchbearers who would pave the way for the development of Tanzania, the entire African continent, and the entire globe.

The offshore campus will serve as a forum for the sharing of ideas, the promotion of innovation, and the development of the next generation of technological specialists.

The facility is anticipated to provide state-of-the-art programs that will draw brilliant students from Tanzania and other nearby African nations. This program fits with India's objective to help African students achieve their educational goals and further the continent's technological advancement.