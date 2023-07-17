Kenya and Egypt strengthen ties for a prosperous and unified Africa

"Together with other countries, we will work to end conflict and suffering in the Sudan and across Africa," the president of Kenya, said. He said after meeting Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

At the United Nations Complex in Gigiri, Nairobi, the two Heads of State got together on the margins of the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the Regional Mechanisms, and the African Union Member States.

For the sake of the people of Africa, Ruto said the two nations will collaborate to achieve climate action, commerce, and investment. This occurs after Ruto asked for a pause in hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan. Ruto urged the groups advocating for stability in Sudan to cooperate for the successful execution of their strategy.

"IGAD and Jeddah Processes must consolidate their efforts to facilitate the realization of a permanent ceasefire in the country," the Head of State said.

He continued by saying that the union will expertly advocate for refugee protection, access to humanitarian aid, and the restart of the political process.

Ruto was speaking on Saturday night following a phone conversation with General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council. The president of Kenya also held a conversation with General Mahamet Idriss Deby Itno, the president of Chad, in his position as the chair of the IGAD Quartet of Heads of States on Sudan.