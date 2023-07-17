ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya and Egypt strengthen ties for a prosperous and unified Africa

Chinedu Okafor
  • President Ruto emphasizes the significance of strong ties between Kenya and Egypt in promoting Africa's prosperity and unity. 
  • Kenya and Egypt collaborate to address conflict and suffering in Sudan, seeking a permanent ceasefire and advocating for refugee protection and humanitarian aid. 
  • President Ruto engages with African leaders, including Egypt's President El-Sisi, to accelerate Sudan's recovery, provide assistance, and promote economic growth in the region.

According to President William Ruto, strong ties between Kenya and Egypt are essential. On Sunday, Ruto said good ties between Egypt and Kenya are advantageous for efforts to make Africa more affluent and unified.

Recommended articles

"Together with other countries, we will work to end conflict and suffering in the Sudan and across Africa," the president of Kenya, said. He said after meeting Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

At the United Nations Complex in Gigiri, Nairobi, the two Heads of State got together on the margins of the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the Regional Mechanisms, and the African Union Member States.

For the sake of the people of Africa, Ruto said the two nations will collaborate to achieve climate action, commerce, and investment. This occurs after Ruto asked for a pause in hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan. Ruto urged the groups advocating for stability in Sudan to cooperate for the successful execution of their strategy.

"IGAD and Jeddah Processes must consolidate their efforts to facilitate the realization of a permanent ceasefire in the country," the Head of State said.

He continued by saying that the union will expertly advocate for refugee protection, access to humanitarian aid, and the restart of the political process.

Ruto was speaking on Saturday night following a phone conversation with General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council. The president of Kenya also held a conversation with General Mahamet Idriss Deby Itno, the president of Chad, in his position as the chair of the IGAD Quartet of Heads of States on Sudan.

The two heads of state agreed to speed up the return to normalcy in Sudan and provide aid to nations that are hosting refugees.

