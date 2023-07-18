List: African countries most vulnerable to cyber threats in 2023

In an effort to shed light on this issue, SEON, a renowned cybersecurity firm, has compiled a comprehensive ranking based on data from three authoritative sources: the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), and the Cybersecurity Exposure Index (CEI). By amalgamating this information, SEON has identified the countries with the highest risk levels for internet users.

Most Prevalent Cybercrimes in Africa

According to Kaspersky, a leading cybersecurity company, the first quarter of 2023 witnessed a surge in backdoor and spyware attacks in South Africa, with an alarming 106,000 recorded attempts.

Nigeria experienced a similar threat landscape, tallying 46,000 attack attempts. Meanwhile, Kenya faced an even more significant onslaught, with spyware attacks reaching a staggering 143,000, while exploits emerged as the predominant attack type, accounting for 177,000 incidents successfully blocked.

Kaspersky's research has also highlighted a growing menace: the rise of zombie machines. These interconnected devices, ranging from legacy and forgotten systems to IoT devices, network equipment, printers, cameras, and even coffee machines, are being harnessed to create botnets. In South Africa alone, a concerning 1.6 million zombie machines were detected in the year-to-date, while Kenya recorded 300,000 such devices.

The African Countries with the Highest Cyber Threat Risk

Conversely, certain African countries exhibit inadequate safeguards against cybercrime, leaving them highly susceptible to attacks. These nations have weak or nonexistent legislation to combat cyber threats, thereby placing sensitive transactions at significant risk. The following list compiles the 13 African countries with the lowest overall Cyber-Safety Score globally:

