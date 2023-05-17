Morocco unveils hydrogen car prototype, buffing up influence of "Made in Morocco" brand

The prototype of NamX's hydrogen vehicle, the Hydrogen Utility Vehicle (HUV), and a replica of the "Neo Motors" automobile, a business owned by the Moroccan capital, were both on display for the King to inspect. The HUV model, according to the manufacturers, would include a central hydrogen tank and six detachable capsules to provide a long driving range and enable rapid hydrogen refilling in a few minutes.

Six detachable capsules and a stationary hydrogen tank make up NamX's proprietary technology. NamX, slated for introduction in 2025, addresses the growing need for hydrogen and hybrid vehicles in the midst of a global transition that is more favored towards clean energy sources and decarbonization.

National expertise is used to carry out this project, which results in the first Moroccan consumer automobile brand. It mostly depends on the network of regional car suppliers that the Kingdom has created.

The Italian design firm and coachbuilder Pininfarina collaborated with NamX to create the prototype of its hydrogen-powered car. Moroccan designers were responsible for the car's interior decor. This pilot initiative firmly embeds Morocco in the global movement to create new modes of transportation that combine effectiveness with environmental awareness.

With a projected annual capacity of 27,000 units and a local integration rate of 65%, Neo Motors Company has established an industrial facility in Ain Aouda (Rabat-Salé-Kenitra Region) to manufacture motor cars for the local market and for export.

This project is expected to cost 156 million dirhams in total and will eventually employ 580 people. The National Agency for Road Safety granted the first car its final clearance in February 2023. The business has started pre-production and intends to debut the industrial facility in June 2023 before starting marketing.