ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

The photos from President Museveni and the First Lady’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration

Victor Oluwole

President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady, Janet Museveni, marked their 50th wedding anniversary last week at their country home in Ntungamo.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with his wife Janet Muhoozi during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with his wife Janet Muhoozi during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA

The elegant event was graced by many dignitaries, close friends, and family members to mark the significant milestone in the lives of our current first family.

Recommended articles

In honour of their 50th wedding anniversary, President Museveni and his wife renewed their vows, with their son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and his wife as the best man and maid of honour.

Their grandchildren formed the bridal train, adding to the joyous occasion.

Ugandan first lady Janet Museveni with his son's spouse Charlotte Nankunda during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA
Ugandan first lady Janet Museveni with his son's spouse Charlotte Nankunda during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT
The evening's highlights included an endearing dance by the first couple and a charming moment where Museveni personally attended to his guests.
The evening's highlights included an endearing dance by the first couple and a charming moment where Museveni personally attended to his guests. BI Africa

After exchanging vows, President Museveni took a moment to praise his wife, Mama Janet, by acknowledging her vital role in nurturing their family.

In his speech, he extended gratitude for her dedication to raising their children single-handedly while he was away, fighting for Uganda's liberation.

He also encouraged Ugandans to prioritise their families in order to guarantee the continuity of humanity, unlike other worldly possessions.

The evening's highlights included an endearing dance by the first couple and a charming moment where Museveni personally attended to his guests.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with his wife Janet Muhoozi during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with his wife Janet Muhoozi during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA BI Africa
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with his wife Janet Muhoozi during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with his wife Janet Muhoozi during their 50th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2023.Image: STATE HOUSE UGANDA BI Africa

READ: Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

East African Community

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

Cape Town, South Africa

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest