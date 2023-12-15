Top 10 African cities with the best quality of living

According to the report, Port Louis, located in Mauritius, is the city with the best living standards and safest in Africa; it is followed by Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, which holds the 98th position in the ranking.

South Africa has several cities featured in the ranking, including Cape Town (102nd), Johannesburg (105th), and Durban (110th). Other notable cities in Africa with a relatively high quality of living include Rabat, Morocco (127th), Tunis, Tunisia (131st), and Casablanca, Morocco (136th).

Locations with lower quality of living include several African cities, including N’Djamena (Chad), Bangui (Central African Republic) and Khartoum (Sudan), rank 236th, 239th and 241st, respectively.

Globally, Vienna, Austria tops the quality of living ranking for 2023. Known for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, Vienna offers its residents a high standard of living in various aspects.

According to Mercer, there is a correlation between the cost and quality of living across selected cities around the world. The survey also shows that countries with a high quality of living provide their citizens and expatriates with access to excellent healthcare, education, infrastructure, social services, and affordable housing.

Here are the top 10 African countries with the best quality of living