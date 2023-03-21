ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider presents 10 African cities with the highest population growth rate.
  • This list is courtesy of World Population Review, a data platform in charge of tracking population growth.
  • The list shows how much the most populated African cities have grown from 2022 to 2023. 

African cities are rapidly growing in population size due to a combination of factors such as migration, economic growth, and advances in technology. This population growth is a result of both internal and external forces and has implications for the future of the continent.

Migration is a major factor in the growth of African cities. Over the past few decades, people have moved from rural areas to cities in search of better economic opportunities.

Economic growth has also played a role in the population growth of African cities. As some cities in Africa have become more economically developed, they have attracted more investment from foreign companies, leading to higher levels of employment and improved living standards for many people. This has encouraged more people to move to cities in search of better opportunities and higher wages.

Overall, African cities are becoming increasingly populated due to a combination of factors. This population growth has both positive and negative implications for the continent’s future. While it may create economic opportunities for some, it also puts a strain on resources, leading to overcrowding and a lack of access to basic services. It is therefore essential that governments in Africa work to address these challenges in order to ensure that the population growth of cities is sustainable and beneficial to all.

According to World Population Review, a data platform in charge of tracking population growth periodically, a number of African cities have seen significant growth in their population size. This growth is due to the aforementioned facts, and estimates show that the growth would continue to trend upwards.

Below is the list of African cities with the highest population increase in the past 1 year.

Rank Country City 2023 Population 2022 Population Growth Percentage
1. Egypt Cairo 22,183,200 21,750,020 1.99%
2. Democratic Republic of Congo Kinshasa 16,315,534 15,628,085 4.40%
3. Nigeria Lagos 15,945,912 15,387,639 3.63%
4. Angola Luanda 9,292,336 8,952,496 3.80%
5. Tanzania Dar Es Salaam 7,775,865 7,404,689 5.01%
6. Sudan Khartoum 6,344,348 6,160,327 2.99%
7. South Africa Johannesburg 6,198,016 6,065,354 2.19%
8. Ivory Coast Abidjan 5,686,350 5,515,790 3.09%
9. Egypt Alexandria 5,588,477 5,483,605 1.91%
10. Ethiopia Addis Ababa 5,460,591 5,227,794 4.45%
