Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research

Universities are the hub of innovation and creativity, where like minds meet and collaborate, and it is within the great halls of some of the finest tertiary institutions where some of humanity’s most extraordinary ideas have sprung up.

Universities are also important for their research capabilities. Through university research, new and innovative solutions are developed, which can help improve our society.

Some universities have even served as a platform to table some of the most sensitive and powerful socio-economic subjects, ultimately bolstering a more diverse and inclusive society. Universities provide a platform for students to interact with people from different backgrounds, which can help promote understanding and acceptance.

Ultimately, universities are essential for the growth and development of our society, and for the reasons listed above, it is imperative to know which university has the most to offer, particularly when deciding which one to go for.

As a result, a number of data platforms have dedicated their resources to analyzing which universities have the most to offer. One such platform is the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), which publishes the only academic ranking of global universities that assesses the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, and research performance without relying on surveys and university data submissions.

This consulting organization uses seven objective and robust indicators grouped into four areas to rank the world’s universities: education, employability, faculty, and research. The research criteria considers the following sub-criteria: research output, high-level publication, influence, and citations.

Using these indicators, the Center for World University Rankings is able to deduce which universities are the best in the world.

In 2023 they ranked 2000 universities all over the world. Below are 10 of the best from Africa.