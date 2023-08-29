Trade and diplomacy converge: Kenya and Indonesia sign pacts to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pertamina Geothermal Energy, located in Jakarta, has already reached a deal to build a geothermal plant in Longonot with Kenya's Africa Geothermal International Limited (Agil).

Kenyan President William Ruto stated that Nairobi will make use of the strengthened links with Jakarta to reduce Kenya's trade imbalance with Indonesia. Meanwhile, Kenya is also interested in entering the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market, one of the biggest shared markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Kenya will be seeking the support of Indonesia to penetrate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a fast-growing trade bloc in Asia,” said a statement from State House on Monday.

This is a component of Kenya's efforts to increase the size of its export markets in order to assist in closing the trade deficit and relieve pressure on the foreign currency market.

Kenya's trade balance with the three biggest ASEAN economies, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, is now negative due to Nairobi's imports from those nations being up to ten times larger than its exports. Indonesia also wants to join Comesa and the East African Community.