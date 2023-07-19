Uganda records its largest investment in green oil field, earning Shs 5.57 trillion ($1.5 billion) in 2022

- Uganda's green oil field project contributes an additional Shs 1.55 trillion to the country's foreign direct investments, totaling Shs 5.57 trillion from 2021 to 2022.
- The joint venture between China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Ugandan National Oil Company in Lake Albert's oil field, valued at Shs 23.7 trillion, plays a significant role in driving the investment surge.
- Despite FDI growth, Uganda's Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) emphasizes the need for more investments to meet urgent development requirements, aiming to attract Shs 10.93 to 14.57 trillion annually for infrastructure and job creation.
Between 2021 to 2022, investments in Uganda's green oil field project added an extra Shs 1.55 trillion to the country's foreign direct investments, totalling the country’s green oil field to Shs 5.57 trillion. For context, Uganda’s FDI increased from Shs 2.93 trillion in 2017, to its current Shs 5.57 trillion.