Ken Agyapong is new Ghana Gas Board chair

He said the nomination and swearing-in of the Board signified the President’s trust in them and, therefore, they must justify the confidence.

“Your nomination is indicative of His Excellency President Akufo-Addo’s confidence in your individual and collective abilities to steer the affairs of one of the key state-owned companies in Ghana’s energy sector. You are by this appointment expected to provide direction and leadership in the day-to-day running of the nation’s premiere mid-stream gas business company,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh reiterated his approach of discouraging intra-energy sector debts where indebtedness was affecting the seamless operations of companies. He, therefore, charged the Board of Ghana Gas to ensure that all debts owed the company are paid regularly.

“I am aware that in times past one of the major challenges Ghana Gas has faced is VRA’s indebtedness to it; payments for the gas supplied them in their operations were quite irregular. As you take over the helm of affairs, I urge you to be keen in ensuring that debts owed the company are paid regularly.”

He continued “As sector Minister, one of my priorities is to rid the sector of avoidable debts especially, ones I call intra-energy sector debts. This will ensure liquidity of companies in the carrying out of their operations as well as other financial obligations”.

On technical issues, the Minister charged the board to be keen on quality assurance. This he says if sustained will be critical to the development of Ghana’s nascent gas industry. He further asked the Board to be sensitive to the community needs of the project-affected areas. This he said will ensure peaceful co-existence between the company and host communities.

The nine-member Board include Dr. Ben K.D Asante, MD of the company, Mr. John Darko, and Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh. The rest are Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, Abraham Ossei Aidooh, Madam Delphine Dogbegah, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio and Stephen Sumani Nayina.