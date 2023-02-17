Five places in Accra that you should acquire a property before it is too late

The reason is that these areas have the potential of becoming the next big city or hot cake or as we say in our local Akan dialect “Asikafuor Amba Ntem”. They may seem unattractive as compared to the East Legon, Airport Residential, Ridge, Adabraka, Dzorwulu, Tema, Achimota etc but tomorrow, they will become as valuable as the prime properties and localities in the city centres of today.

Let’s face the fact, the prime locations and properties in the major city centres today are actually for very high-income earners and big investors because they can afford them and more importantly, maintain them.

So do not be worried; instead direct your energy and resources in the localities around these cities now, while you wait for those places to also become prime. In fact, you can start a Real Estate Career by focusing on such areas, considering that they have room to bridge the housing deficit in Ghana.

As far back as 2017, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Real Estates Developers Association (GREDA), Mr. Samuel Amegayibor, believed that the housing deficit for 2020 will stand at about 5.7 million. He added that the country will have to construct over 100,000 units annually to reduce the deficit to acceptable proportions. Guess what? Not even a quarter of this projection has been met.

About two decades ago, areas like Mallam, Weija, Kasoa, Kokrobite etc towards Central Region; Adenta; Oyibi, Oyarifa, Teiman towards, Eastern Region; Mataheko, Gbetsile, Afienya, Community 20 to 25 and Dawhenya towards Volta Region used to be outskirts of Major cities, but today they have almost become cities. People are millionaires today because they started their Real Estate careers in these areas; as the lands at the time were cheaper and mostly litigation free.

Believe me when I tell you that it is a good decision to plan your life; irrespective of which stage you are in; with the consideration of settling or acquiring properties out of the cities now, before it is too late.

Five of such places that still have opportunities for you are;

These two communities lie along the Adenta-Dodowa-Somanya highway; officially known as the R40 highway. If many of you know how Adenta was two decades ago; not to talk of Frafraha, Ashiyie, Amrahia and the like, then you will appreciate what I am talking about.

Adenta was largely the SNNIT Flats. All other places were bushes and small settlements. Today Adenta is a modern community and all the other towns beyond it; up to Oyibi are also the same. The main Oyibi Township is now occupied and newcomers must look further towards Bawaleshie to as far as Dodowa.

Currently these areas may seem far from Accra Central, but many will agree it is much closer today than a decade ago when some even believed these areas were in the Eastern Region. I agree that the traffic on the stretch during peak hours can be worrying, but that situation will improve in the near future when the dual carriage project commences.

It is expected to be like the Adenta-Aduri Highway of today when that road is constructed, thus with the traffic problem solved, it will be much closer to the centre and more convenient. There is also a link road from that side of town connecting to Ashaiman and the Tema enclaves as well as the Akwapem area.

If you want to be part of the ‘big boys’ in the near future; you have to move there fast and wait for all of it to come together beautifully. You do not have to worry about social amenities. There is a well-equipped hospital in the area, so many good basic schools; including Montessori’s for your kids. The area has access to water and electricity and many of the access roads have already been demarcated. Rush now before you miss out.

Dawhenya and Prampram

These two areas are already hot cakes and will soon be choked if not already choked. The area had a mad rush after government announced siting a new airport in the area. Even if you take the airport out; that area have many reasons why you should own a land there before it is too late. It is seen by others as the outskirts of the Tema-Ashaiman enclave, but it is actually along the ECOWAS Highway; thereby having a lot of cargo traffic; hence the reason the state wanted to build an airport there.

That road is also earmarked for dual carriage upgrade; which when is done will solve the traffic problem there. That notwithstanding, the area has developed massively with Universities, Industries and large scale residential Real Estates located there. The infamous Saglemi Housing project is also situated along the stretch. The area is also a plethora of holiday destinations along the stretch due to its proximity to the beaches of the Gulf of Guinea.

The land there is flat and good for all kinds of development. There are many schools and health facilities there. In fact, investors can consider building ultra-modern hospitals in the area to rake in some revenue as they provide for the health of the influx of people relocating there. For those who are tourism inclined, the area is also not far from Ada, Sogakofe, Keta and Aflao. In fact you can get to connect to Ho, the Volta Regional Capital from there and also get to experience the much talked about Lome Weekend Parties. Some people leaving on that stretch can choose to make international travels from Lome in the Republic of Togo.

This is currently the very hot cake of places to live; near Accra. This area although in the Eastern region has become the toast of the high and mighty. Advise; if you do not have what it takes, do not compete with the Ayimensa and Aburi property owners. You can go beyond that area to as far as Larteh, Akropong, Adorso, Mamfe, Mampong, Awukugua and others.

If you have experienced the Akwapem Odwira Festival then you will appreciate that these towns are very close to Aburi and Accra. When people drive to the mountains to eat Fufu; on weekend they either end up at Aburi or Mamfe. The journey itself is in minutes from Adenta. Instead of going to be stuck in a much disorganised neighbourhood in Accra with poor sanitation and others; you will be better off enjoying a good breeze and relaxing environment up the mountains.

These five communities will soon run out of lands and so even if you are not ready to settle there, consider what Robert Kiyosaki says; “Real estate investing, even on a very small scale, remains a tried and true means of building an individual’s cash flow and wealth.”

These five communities will soon run out of lands and so even if you are not ready to settle there, consider what Robert Kiyosaki says; "Real estate investing, even on a very small scale, remains a tried and true means of building an individual's cash flow and wealth."

So, it is not just about the convenience in living outside the city, but also the quality it brings to your economic situation.