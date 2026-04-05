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Godwin Atsu Adukpo Marathon 2026 draws massive turnout as Volta Region seeks to revive long-distance running legacy

Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah 18:19 - 05 April 2026
Godwin Atsu Adukpo Marathon 2026 draws massive turnout
Godwin Atsu Adukpo Marathon 2026 draws massive turnout
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Anloga came alive on Saturday, April 4, 2026, when the town hosted the maiden Godwin Atsu Adukpo Marathon 2026. The race attracted an unexpectedly huge crowd of athletics lovers from across the district, just a day before Easter.

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The event was spearheaded by multiple award-winning marathon runner and customs officer Godwin Atsu Adukpo. Participation was overwhelming, with both young and old registering free of charge.

Adukpo said the marathon is expected to become an annual event aimed at reviving the Volta Region’s long-standing reputation as a breeding ground for Ghana’s finest long-distance runners.

“Volta was famed for producing long-distance champions, but it looks like we are losing that glory,” he said. “When you talk of famous marathon runners in Ghana, we have David Ziga, myself and Afezame. These are all from the Volta Region. Unfortunately, there are no younger people carrying on the legacy.”

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He explained that the marathon was conceptualised by him and other partners to scout, train and groom potential long-distance runners who can take the baton and keep the region’s athletic light shining.

Race Categories and Routes

Participants competed in different age brackets with designated starting points:

  • Ages 16–39: ANSECO school gate to Sand and Sea Resort, Keta

  • Ages 9–15: Tegbi Xekpa Gbor

  • Ages 45 and above: Busco Junction

Prizes

Godwin Atsu Adukpo Marathon 2026 draws massive turnout
Godwin Atsu Adukpo Marathon 2026 draws massive turnout
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Winners across categories received cash prizes and certificates:

  • 1st place: GH¢1,000

  • 2nd place: GH¢700

  • 3rd place: GH¢500

  • 4th–10th place: Cash prizes

Registration was completely free.

Sponsors and Support

The running vests and event venue were provided by Sand and Sea Resorts, a key supporter of the marathon.

One of the organisers, Kenneth Dzadu Tsikata, expressed delight at the success of the event and the strong interest shown by athletes and spectators.

A Call for More Support

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Organisers are encouraging policymakers, corporate organisations and NGOs to support future editions of the Godwin Atsu Adukpo Marathon. They believe consistent backing will help grow the event into a major annual competition capable of unearthing a new generation of elite long-distance runners from the Volta Region.

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