Ghana's debt stock hits GH¢575.7 billion – BoG data

Based on the data of the central bank, the country's domestic debt still stands at GH¢194.7 billion at the end of December 2022, representing 31.6% of GDP.

The external component of the country's public debt shot up to GH¢382.7 billion in November 2022, equivalent to 62.1% of GDP.

This was from $28.4 billion (GH¢271.7 billion) in September 2022 and $28.3 billion in December 2021.

The data also showed that the Ghana Cedi depreciated by about 37 percent against the US dollar in 2022 – resulting in a significant rise in the cedi component of the external debt.

In November last year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta appearing before the ad-hoc committee probing the grounds of censure filed by the Minority in Parliament, revealed that GH¢330 billion loan has been invested in One-District-One Factory, education, interchanges, Planting for Food and Jobs and other sectors that he claims have benefitted the state.