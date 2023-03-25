ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't makes payments of additional coupons on outstanding bonds

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The government announced an additional payment for matured bonds on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

This is the second proportion paid to bondholders after the government announced a payment plan and date to honor the coupons on matured bonds.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement dated March 24 announced that “additional coupon payments have been made on Thursday 23rd March 2023.”

“The payments cover coupons on both the 2-year note that matured on 20th February. 2023, and the 20-year note is due on 20 February 2023. Payments on the principal of the 2-year note maturing on 20th February 2023; as well as payments on subsequent maturities, will be communicated in due course.”

“The Ministry of Finance once again takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their patience and cooperation, as the government continues to work towards the restoration of macro-economic stability.”

Outstanding Bonds
Outstanding Bonds Pulse Ghana
