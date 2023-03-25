Gov't makes payments of additional coupons on outstanding bonds

The Ministry of Finance in a statement dated March 24 announced that “additional coupon payments have been made on Thursday 23rd March 2023.”

“The payments cover coupons on both the 2-year note that matured on 20th February. 2023, and the 20-year note is due on 20 February 2023. Payments on the principal of the 2-year note maturing on 20th February 2023; as well as payments on subsequent maturities, will be communicated in due course.”

“The Ministry of Finance once again takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for their patience and cooperation, as the government continues to work towards the restoration of macro-economic stability.”

ADVERTISEMENT