Inflation falls marginally to 52.8% in February

It was 110.4 for February 2022.

Food inflation was 59.1% and non-food inflation was 47.9%.

The rate of inflation fell from 54.1 per cent to 53.6 per cent in January 2023.

This was the first marginal fall against a 19-month upward trend.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, month-on-month inflation between December 2022 and January 2023 was 1.7%.

Also, food inflation for January was 59.7%

Month-on-month food inflation was 2.8% while non-food Inflation (0.563) was 47.9%.

January's non-food inflation was 49.9%.

Month-on-month Non-Food inflation was 0.8% with inflation for locally produced items pegged at 50.0%.

Inflation for imported items was also 62.5%

