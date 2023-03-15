The Ghana Statistical Service reports in its data on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, that the Consumer Price Index for February 2023, was 168.7.
Inflation falls marginally to 52.8% in February
The rate of inflation for February 2023 has dropped marginally to 52.8%.
It was 110.4 for February 2022.
Food inflation was 59.1% and non-food inflation was 47.9%.
The rate of inflation fell from 54.1 per cent to 53.6 per cent in January 2023.
This was the first marginal fall against a 19-month upward trend.
According to the Ghana Statistical Service, month-on-month inflation between December 2022 and January 2023 was 1.7%.
Also, food inflation for January was 59.7%
Month-on-month food inflation was 2.8% while non-food Inflation (0.563) was 47.9%.
January's non-food inflation was 49.9%.
Month-on-month Non-Food inflation was 0.8% with inflation for locally produced items pegged at 50.0%.
Inflation for imported items was also 62.5%
On a regional level, the Eastern Region recorded the highest year-on-year inflation of 66.2% while Greater Accra followed with an inflation of 65%.
