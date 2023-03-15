ADVERTISEMENT
Inflation falls marginally to 52.8% in February

Evans Effah

The rate of inflation for February 2023 has dropped marginally to 52.8%.

Traders at Makola Market in Accra, Ghana
The Ghana Statistical Service reports in its data on Wednesday, 15 March 2023, that the Consumer Price Index for February 2023, was 168.7.

It was 110.4 for February 2022.

Food inflation was 59.1% and non-food inflation was 47.9%.

The rate of inflation fell from 54.1 per cent to 53.6 per cent in January 2023.

This was the first marginal fall against a 19-month upward trend.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, month-on-month inflation between December 2022 and January 2023 was 1.7%.

Also, food inflation for January was 59.7%

Month-on-month food inflation was 2.8% while non-food Inflation (0.563) was 47.9%.

January's non-food inflation was 49.9%.

Month-on-month Non-Food inflation was 0.8% with inflation for locally produced items pegged at 50.0%.

Inflation for imported items was also 62.5%

On a regional level, the Eastern Region recorded the highest year-on-year inflation of 66.2% while Greater Accra followed with an inflation of 65%.

