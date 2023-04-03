ADVERTISEMENT
Lemonade Finance puts smiles on faces at the Nyamedua Orphanage

Lemonade Finance is a cross-border payment solution that enables Ghanaians in the Diaspora to send money home.

Last year, the brand announced the signing of Deloris Frimpong Manso, John Dumelo and Dr Likee as brand ambassadors.

The company’s mission is to improve the financial lives for immigrants everywhere in the world. One that is inclusive and that works for them. This goal extends to empowering Africans, home and abroad.

On the 1st April, 2023, in collaboration with brand ambassador, Delay, the company has put together an event for the children at Nyamedua Orphanage, Accra. To put a smile on their faces with a heartfelt and activity packed party. In addition, the team made a donation of food items and stationery to the children. A monetary donation of GHS 50,000 was also made to the management of the orphanage.

This event is the company’s maiden Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program in Ghana. It’s one of the ways the brand aims to give back to its communities.

We were given a warm welcome when we launched to Ghana, and for that it is just right to give back to the Ghanaian community. This is our first of many more to come. The children deserve this and many more,” according to Precious Ama Kwartema Oduro, Lemonade Finance’s country manager.

Lemonade Finance is a trusted brand here to serve Ghanaians, giving back to society is a great initiative and I just had to support them. I believe this is a company Ghanaians should show love and support to, a company that believes in giving back to the society”.

During the visit, friends and employees of the company spent time with the children, playing games and singing songs. The money donated will be used to improve the living conditions of the children.

Paul Anaba, representative from Nyamedua Orphanage expressed their gratitude for the donation and the visit, We have never received a donation of this sort before, God richly bless Lemonade Finance for remembering us and giving back to the Ghanaian community. The kids are very grateful. I urge everyone to use Lemonade Finance, an organization that shows love to the community is an organization we should all support.

This is the first of many initiatives by Lemonade Finance and the company is motivated to do more for Ghana and her wonderful people.

#FeaturedBy: Lemonade Ghana

