NLA partners with KGL to eliminate revenue loss

Evans Effah

The National Lottery Authority, NLA, in partnership with KGL Technology Limited is embarking on aggressive exports of the NLA games to other West African Countries.

NLA boss, Sammy Awuku has waged war against fraudsters in the lotto industry.
The move is to earn royalties and prevent pirating of the games.

Speaking at the media briefing in Accra, Director General of the NLA, Samuel Awuku, said Nigeria will this year pay the NLA 18 million Cedis while Cote d’Ivoire will pay 13 million Cedis for pirating its games.

Mr. Awuku said this year Private Lotto Operators, PLO will pay 1.5 million Cedis for license and additional 500,000 Cedis for the Veterans Administration of Ghana lotto if interested.

Watch video below;

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
