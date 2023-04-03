The move is to earn royalties and prevent pirating of the games.
ADVERTISEMENT
NLA partners with KGL to eliminate revenue loss
The National Lottery Authority, NLA, in partnership with KGL Technology Limited is embarking on aggressive exports of the NLA games to other West African Countries.
Recommended articles
Speaking at the media briefing in Accra, Director General of the NLA, Samuel Awuku, said Nigeria will this year pay the NLA 18 million Cedis while Cote d’Ivoire will pay 13 million Cedis for pirating its games.
Mr. Awuku said this year Private Lotto Operators, PLO will pay 1.5 million Cedis for license and additional 500,000 Cedis for the Veterans Administration of Ghana lotto if interested.
Watch video below;
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh