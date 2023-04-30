Old Mutual launches 10-year anniversary campaign

Given the significance of the celebration, the anniversary celebration will be a year-long campaign with the aim of driving major stakeholder engagements to bring Old Mutual closer to Ghanaians. Major activities lined up are:

· A customer appreciation week every quarter

· Regional celebrations across eight (8) cities

· Major financial education projects across all channels

· A wellness programme for our current and potential customers, and

· A stakeholder and customer awards night to crown the celebrations

“At Old Mutual Ghana we are very excited and proud to have reached this point. As a 178 year old, Pan-African Integrated Financial Services Company, we have been able to lean on the learnings and experiences both from the populace in Ghana and from our sister companies in order to organically grow and provide the relevant services and solutions to our customers in Ghana,” stated CEO Mr Tavona Biza.

“Establishing and maintaining strong relationships with our key stakeholders whilst adapting to our environment over the years has seen the company successfully grow and gain a foothold in the Ghanaian market,” he continued.

Founded in South Africa, Old Mutual Insurance is part of Old Mutual SA, which celebrated 177 years of success in 2022. Although a relatively young company in Ghana, Old Mutual has been able to make positive strides as a nationwide insurance provider. Old Mutual has been operating in Ghana since 2013, having acquired a majority stake in Provident Life Assurance. In 2014, the business fully rebranded and started operating as Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Ghana) Limited.

Old Mutual has achieved significant milestones based on three main areas: expansion of distribution footprint, developing customer-led solutions, and building a responsible business.

Some of these accomplishments include expanding to nine branches across the country, becoming a top provider of corporate insurance, launching partnerships with Ecobank and establishing a rapidly growing Pension business.

The business also developed innovative solutions such as Ecoretire, customized Group Life Assurance (GLA), and embedded solutions for partners. Additionally, Old Mutual was the first to offer WhatsApp Insurance and Retirement Salary (Annuity) in Ghana

“The 10-year anniversary slogan is ’10 years of Greatness, Here for a lifetime’. This sets the tone of the campaign, where we will see, read and hear how Old Mutual has done great work over the past 10 years. We are affirming, that Old Mutual is here to stay and we are not going anywhere” - stated Rita Boateng, Head of Customer and Marketing.

"We are excited to reach this important milestone and look forward to engaging with our clients and on boarding new clients along the way," Rita Boateng (Head of Marketing and Customer Experience added.