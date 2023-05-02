Toyota Ghana empowers children through Dream Car Art Contest

Within a three-month submission period, Toyota Ghana received a whopping 1,576 artworks from all over Ghana. Recently, the company held an awards ceremony for the national winners, comprising Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners for three categories (Category 1: Under 8 years, Category 2: 8 to 11 years, and Category 4: 12 to 15 years). Special awards were presented for Mobility for All Award, Engineering Award and Woki-Doki Award.

At the event, the Managing Director of Toyota Ghana, Mr. Kohji Yanaka, said, "As a company, we are committed to supporting educational projects as a key component of our Corporate Social Responsibility. We are, therefore, proud to partner with Toyota Motor Corporation annually on the Dream Car Art Contest initiative to advance creative development in children."

He added that the contest has consistently garnered positive responses and participation from both Ghanaian children and foreign residents. He also expressed appreciation to parents, guardians, and teachers who assisted the participants in creating such magnificent artworks.

Each of the National winners received educational tablets preloaded with offline informative applications, plaques, and branded dream car souvenirs. The winning artworks have been entered into the World Contest to compete with over 800,000 other artworks from at least 80 countries worldwide. The results of the World Contest will be announced in August 2023.

The Public Relations Officer, Suzy Ansah, also revealed that, besides the National winners, 35 other students have been shortlisted to receive prizes such as art sets, practical science sets, branded souvenirs, etc., which will be presented to them in their schools.

Toyota Ghana is grateful to all 1,576 participants who showed interest in the contest, and for those who missed out, there is another opportunity to participate in the next contest, which will be open from November 2023 to February 2024.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has empowered Ghanaian children to showcase their creativity and imagination while developing an interest in cars. Toyota Ghana's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility through educational projects will positively impact the lives of Ghanaian children. The company's effort in promoting creativity and innovation among children is commendable and worthy of emulation.

here to view the full list of winners.