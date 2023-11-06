ADVERTISEMENT
Mekakrawa: Excitement and enthusiasm herald insurance education in 8 Kumasi markets

Education mixed with a bit of fun always works as the perfect combination, and that is precisely what happened when Prudential Life Insurance Ghana took its flagship Mekakrawa Insurance Policy to eight markets in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region.

A team from Prudential Life Insurance interacted, educated, and ultimately got some traders to sign onto the Mekakrawa Insurance Policy.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, many traders embraced the insurance policy while participating in fun games like “trivia” and “spin the wheel”.

The team set off from Prudential's Kumasi office in Adum and began the market-to-market engagement at the Aseda House to Abinchi, with the Alaba Aboabo Market, where market women were educated on the need to protect their future.

Traders at the Racecourse market were taught the importance of having insurance that covers death, accidental death, critical illness, and total permanent disability.

The team also stopped at the popular Bantama and Suame markets to continue the education on insurance and sign-ups before concluding the day’s work at Kronom and Tafo.

The Mekakrawa micro-insurance policy was officially launched in May 2023 and is targeted at Ghanaians within the informal sector.

These include the unbanked, petty traders, trotro and taxi drivers, mechanics, teachers, students, wholesalers, retailers, and middle to low-income earners.

Mekakrawa covers death, accidental death, critical illness, and total permanent disability.

The insurance policy is designed to be easily adaptable and accessible to everyone, regardless of their income, mobile device type, and location.

Subscribers of partnering telcos can activate the product via USSD and MTN mobile money. One can subscribe to the product by dialing *778# on MTN to register.

Monthly premiums include GHS3.0, GHS4.5, GHS9.0, GHS 22.5, GHS 27.0, GHS 36.0 and GHS 45.0.

Log on to https://www.prudential.com.gh/plans/mekakrawa/ for more information on the Mekakrawa insurance policy.

