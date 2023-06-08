MoMo merchants given one-month ultimatum to register SIMs

Providing an update on the SIM re-registration exercise in parliament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said all unregistered merchant SIMs will be blocked permanently at the end of June 2023.

“I have also been informed that almost 280,000 merchant SIMs have not been registered. A viral video doing the rounds on social media a few weeks ago indicated that some criminal networks have actually acquired merchant SIMs to facilitate fraudulent activities. Let me reiterate once again, that all unregistered merchant SIMs will be blocked permanently at the end of June 2023,” she stated.

Madam Owusu-Ekuful also used the opportunity to pray Ghanaians and victims of illegal acts to inform the National Communications Authority (NCA) for immediate action to be taken against the perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also advised all persons who are yet to complete the second stage of the re-registration process to get in touch with the NCA, to have their SIMs registered properly.

“I will urge victims of illegal acts to notify the National Communications Authority (NCA) and action will be taken to deter this process. I have also heard complaints that though they had registered their SIMs, those SIMs were blocked. My information is that several of these complaints are people who didn’t complete the second stage of the process as required. Such people should contact the NCA to have their SIMs registered and owners of the SIMs will get their numbers back after duly registration.

She added, “They must act timeously as the NCA will announce when this moratorium will end after which all unregistered SIMs will permanently be blocked from the networks. If your line has been blocked, and you still need it, please go and register. There may be however some whose SIMs are blocked inadvertently in full registration. Kindly notify the NCA and a full investigation will be conducted to be determined if this was really the case and why it happened”.