According to the regulatory body, all applicable sanctions have been waived due to the impact of Covid-19 on the performance and operations of the telcos coupled with delays in global supply chain making it difficult for them to ship equipment required to resolve their challenges.

The NCA noted that it has however, notified the telcos of its findings and has subsequently directed them to update the NCA with its revised service improvement plan in view of COVID-19.

Find below a summary of the performance of each Mobile Network Operator (MNO)

Areas considered by the NCA in its report include; 3G Coverage Obligations, Speech Quality (MOS), Call Setup Time (CST) and Data Throughput.

The mobile network quality of service monitoring undertaken by the regulatory body was carried out in nine (9) Regions namely Western, Western North, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Oti, Volta, Upper East and Upper West Regions from June 29, 2020 to July 29, 2020.

District Capitals covered within the nine (9) regions numbered 58, with tests conducted for four (4) days in each of the selected District Capital.

The National Communications Authority established by the Act of Parliament, Act 769 (2008), is the statutory body mandated to license and regulate electronic communication activities and services in the country.