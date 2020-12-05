Mahama asked the people to vote against the NPP administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arguing that it had neglected their area in its developmental agenda.

He urged the community to vote on the basis of integrity on December 7, 2020 and charged the residents to come out in their numbers and vote for the NDC.

He said "So on 7th December, come out in your numbers, please don’t be intimidated. We have noticed that they have increased security deployment in the region. They originally said the soldiers who came earlier were there because of the coronavirus, but they took them back despite the virus still being here and now they have brought them back again.”

"Don't be intimated, don’t be frightened, please come out in your numbers and make your voice count. Everybody must own your polling station, don’t leave it to the branch executives alone, keep an eye on the polling station and make sure that everything is done according to the law. And when they are going to count please come out and witness the count and let our party agents make sure that the polling pink sheets are filled accordingly."

He also urged the constituents not to be influenced by any material inducements.