He has described Amewu who doubles as the Minister of Energy as a good man who was in the wrong political party.

"I know Amewu very well, and he is from this town, but whatever good he has done as an individual can never change the policies of Akufo-Addo's government. He will go to Heaven because of his good deeds. He will not go to Parliament," he said in the Hohoe constituency of the Volta Region.

John Peter Amewu

He extended his appreciation to the constituency for "being with the NDC party since 1992 till date" and urged them to vote for the NDC parliamentary candidate and the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama.

"He [Amewu] is my friend so, don’t insult him. What we want is to convince him to come and join the NDC. His government believes in prosperity for a few family and friends, so, even if you are in his government, you could be helped to become rich, but not the same as helping your community to also become rich.

"I don’t think that changing political parties has ever helped any community in Ghana. You are better off staying with your party by voting for the presidential and parliamentary candidates in the elections.

"You all know we have been under this government for close to four years or so, and you don’t need anybody to tell you how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) governs. You may have a very good person, who is your brother in NPP, but he alone cannot change the NPP policies," Nketia said.