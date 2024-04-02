ADVERTISEMENT
New CEO Stephen Blewett takes the helm at MTN Ghana

Evans Effah

Stephen Blewett is the new Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, stepping into the role previously held by Selorm Adadevoh, who now serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the MTN Group.

Stephen Blewett, CEO MTN Ghana
Before becoming CEO, Mr. Blewett was the MTN Operations Executive for Markets.

He rejoined MTN in July 2023, overseeing operations in the Group's smaller West and Central Africa markets and providing operational support to the Group's Senior Vice President for Markets.

Prior to this, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Digicel and held the position of CEO at MTN Benin and MTN Cameroon during his seven-year tenure at MTN.

Chairman of the Board of MTN Ghana, Ishmael Yamson, expressed excitement about Stephen's appointment, stating, "We welcome Stephen into the MTN Ghana family and eagerly anticipate collaborating with him to drive the company towards achieving our Ambition 2025 strategy and beyond."

