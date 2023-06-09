ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Number one on continent: Ghana’s gold production increases by 32% in 2022

Evans Effah

Ghana is now the number one producer of gold on the continent, according a Reuters report.

Ghana returns to gold top spot as output jumps 32%

The West African country recorded a 32% increase in gold production in 2022, this feat means Ghana has displaced South Africa to become the largest gold producer in Africa.

This was revealed by the president of the mines chamber on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Ghana lost the position to South Africa in 2021 after a drastic fall in output.

Gold output rose to 3.7 million ounces in 2022 from 2.8 million ounces the previous year, driven by growth in the output of both large and small-scale sectors.

The large-scale gold sub-sector recorded its highest output in the country’s history in 2022,” Joshua Mortoti, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, told members at the annual general meeting.

He said a combination of output and the expansion of production at existing mines drove the large-scale sector’s contribution to national gold output up by 13% to 3.1 million ounces last year from 2.7 million ounces in 2021.

Mortoti said member companies of the mines chamber had sold over 77,620 ounces of gold under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, a scheme launched by the Bank of Ghana to boost reserves.

Source: Reuters

